Bob Huggins claps on his WVU men’s basketball team as they face Kansas State on Jan. 8, 2021. His Mountaineers defeated the Wildcats 71-68 at the WVU Coliseum for their first Big 12 win of the season. (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s postponed game against TCU has been rescheduled.

According to a statement from the Big 12 Conference, the Mountaineers will play at TCU on Monday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. ET. The contest will stream live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

West Virginia’s regular season finale against TCU will still be played on March 5 in Morgantown. That game will also air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

WVU’s next contest is set for Saturday at No. 9 Kansas. Tipoff is set 2 p.m. ET on CBS.