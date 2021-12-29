WVU hoops game vs. TCU postponed

WVU Basketball

Horned Frogs have paused team activities due to COVID-19 issues

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pregame festivities take place at the WVU Coliseum ahead of a WVU men’s basketball home game. (Photo by Scott Lituchy.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU men’s basketball’s Big 12 opener is still set for Saturday at Texas, but its second league game has already been postponed

According to a statement from the team, the Jan. 3 game between WVU and TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Horned Frogs program. TCU paused team activities earlier this week.

West Virginia is working with Big 12 officials to reschedule the game for a date this season that works for both teams.

Saturday’s conference opener between West Virginia (11-1) and No. 17 Texas (10-2) is set for a noon tip on ESPNU. The Mountaineers have won eight contests in a row, most recently defeating Youngstown State 82-52 on Dec. 22.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Mountaineer GameDay

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories