Paige was the latest WVU guard to net his career-high in points on this day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – During his senior season, Jaysean Paige was a consistent presence off the bench.

In his second of two years with West Virginia, Paige averaged a team-best 13.7 points per game despite coming off the bench in all but one game.

Paige, who scored at least 20 points six times during the 2015-16 season, never had a night quite like he did on this day in the Coliseum.

February 22, 2016: In a battle of top 20 teams, No. 14 West Virginia needed a win to keep pace in a talented Big 12 Conference. No. 17 Iowa State, however, came to Morgantown looking to hand the Mountaineers a third-straight loss. Paige played a team-high 34 minutes, and averaged one point per minute played. Paige made a career-high 12 shots from the floor, and was a perfect 9-for-9 from the charity stripe, en route to a career-best 34-point performance. He and guard Tarik Philip combined for 56 points off the bench in a victory that started a six-game win streak, which propelled WVU to the Big 12 Championship tournament title game.

February 22, 1998: Gale Catlett’s Mountaineers earned a 10-point win over Seton Hall in Morgantown. While the win wasn’t overly significant, two feats happened during the contest. WVU guard and future Best Virginia head coach Jarrod West scored a career-high 20 points on the night, adding five rebounds and four assists, as well. While West led the way in scoring, every Mountaineer starter did his part. All five starting players finished the game having scored in double figures, as 75 of WVU’s 81 total points came from the starters.

February 22, 1987: Four West Virginia players rounded out the 16-point win over Saint Joseph’s with at least 10 points scored. Meanwhile, three starters tallied double-doubles, including forward Darrell Pinckney, who was playing on his birthday. Pinckney recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds.

February 22, 1958: Riding a seven-game winning streak, West Virginia was ranked No. 3 in the country with No. 44 Jerry West, leading the way. West and the Mountaineers welcomed rival Pitt to the Mountaineer Field House. The Logo had a typical night, scoring 28 points and grabbing 18 rebounds. He and guard Joedy Gardner combined for 55 points, as Gardner netted a career-high 27. West Virginia won comfortably, beating the Panthers for the fourth straight meeting.