Juwan Staten's layup beats No. 8 Kansas on this day in 2015

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A top 10-ranked Kansas Jayhawks team coached by Bill Self will visit the WVU Coliseum once again this weekend.

The same was the case on this day, Feb. 16, in 2015.

The eighth-ranked Jayhawks were in Morgantown to take on the No. 23-ranked Mountaineers.

As luck would have it, this would be the second of four-straight trips to the Coliseum that would end in defeat for Kansas.

In the 2015 version of the Jayhawks losing in Morgantown, Juwan Staten led the way with 20 points and four assists.

West Virginia’s second-leading scorer that day was freshman guard Jevon Carter. The future Mountaineer leader and eventual NBA Draft pick tallied 13 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench.

While only two WVU players finished the game in double figures in scoring, a trio of future NBA players did so for Self’s Jayhawks.

But it wasn’t enough, as the Mountaineers forced Kansas into 14 turnovers, and Staten scored the game-winning bucket with just four seconds remaining.

Here are some other notable results from this day in WVU hoops history: