MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Sports Hall of Famer Mark Workman is one of the most prolific scorers to ever play for West Virginia.

Workman finished his career with 1,553 points, and graduated as the top scorer in program history. He ranks 17th all-time, currently.

On this day, he had one of the best days of his career.

February 21, 1951: A month earlier, Workman tallied what was a program-best 50 points against Salem College. But on this day in 1951, he made another run at the program scoring title while taking on Washington & Jefferson. Workman made 20 of his 40 shot attempts from the floor, and made eight free throws. Playing prior to the invention of the three-point line, all of his made shots counted for two points, and he finished the game with a total of 48. At the time, it was the second-most points scored in a single game in program history, and it stands as the third-most in a single game today.

February 21, 1972: Wil Robinson, meanwhile, ended his collegiate career as the third-leading scorer in WVU history. On this day, he tied his career-high for points in a single game. Robinson connected on 18 of his 37 shot attempts, and was a prefect 9-for-9 from the charity stripe. Robinson got the benefit of an extra period of play, as the contest went to overtime. And while WVU ultimately lost by three, Robinson had scored 45 points. Having reached that mark twice in his career, Robinson owns both of the sixth-highest individual scoring performances in Mountaineer program history.

February 21, 1996: Just over one month prior to the author being born, the Mountaineers picked up a 19-point win over No. 20 Boston College in enemy territory. West Virginia had four different players score 17 or more points. Junior guards Seldon Jefferson and Greg Simpson each tallied 23 points, and WVU Sports Hall of Famer Damien Owens netted 21 points. Gale Catlett’s group built up a double-digit lead early, and coasted to an upset win.

February 21, 2015: Another win on this day against a team in the AP Top 25 for WVU. This time Oklahoma State was the victim. And once again, the ranked team was at home. Juwan Staten tallied a game-high 22 points, and fellow guard Gary Browne knocked down a trio of 3-pointers. Devin Williams netted nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help West Virginia own the glass. Final: West Virginia 73, No. 22 OK State 63.