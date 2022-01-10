WVU hoops still unranked, but receives votes, in latest AP Top 25

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Despite some notable movement throughout the AP Top 25, West Virginia sits on the outside looking in once again this week. 

WVU (12-2, 1-1) was one of two Big 12 teams receiving votes this week, joining Oklahoma in that category. Five other Big 12 teams remain ranked, including Baylor, which maintained its grip on the top spot. 

Kansas dropped from No. 6 to No. 9 following its second loss of the season, while Iowa State dropped from No. 11 to No. 15. Texas Tech moved up six spots to No. 19, leapfrogging No. 21 Texas, which fell seven spots. 

The Big 12, Big Ten and SEC each feature five teams in this week’s poll. 

West Virginia returns to action Tuesday at 9 p.m. against Oklahoma State. Get Bob Huggins’ thoughts on the matchup here

