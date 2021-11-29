WVU hoops vs. Bellarmine: Tip time, TV/stream info, odds and more

A five-game homestand continues Tuesday for WVU hoops.

The Mountaineers are getting ready to entertain Bellarmine for the first time. Here’s everything you need to know about West Virginia’s next game:

West Virginia (5-1) vs. Bellarmine (2-5) game information

Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Location: WVU Coliseum

All-time series: First meeting

Favorite: West Virginia by 15.5 (Oddsshark)

Matchup notes

West Virginia is coming off a narrow victory over Eastern Kentucky. The Mountaineers won 80-77, but trailed until the final six minutes of the contest.

Fifth-year guard Taz Sherman continued his hot start to the season, netting a new career-high for his tenure at WVU with 28 points in 37 minutes. The junior college transfer went 8-15 from the field and 8-11 from the free throw line.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine enters Tuesday’s tilt as a winner of back-to-back contests. But before the Knights earned victories over Central Michigan and Franklin, they opened the season by losing five in a row. During that stretch, Bellarmine competed against three of the best teams in college basketball, falling to then-No. 7 Purdue (96-67), former No. 1 Gonzaga (92-50) and then-No. 2 UCLA (75-62).

Bellarmine recently began transitioning from Division II to Division I in all sports during the 2020-21 academic year.

Click here for a more detailed preview of Tuesday’s matchup.