WVU hoops vs. Eastern Kentucky: Tip time, TV/stream info, series history and more

WVU basketball player Taz Sherman takes a corner jumper in the Mountaineers’ victory over Oakland at the WVU Coliseum on Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)

WVU hoops is back at home on Black Friday and will entertain Eastern Kentucky as nonconference play continues. Here’s everything you need to know about West Virginia’s next game:

West Virginia (4-1) vs. Eastern Kentucky game information

Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Location: WVU Coliseum

All-time series: WVU leads 2-1 dating back to Feb. 15, 1979 (all three prior meetings have been played in West Virginia)

Last meeting: WVU won 84-59 at the Coliseum on Dec. 21, 2015

Matchup notes:

The Mountaineers return home to continue their nonconference schedule after placing third in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. WVU will play each of its next five games at the Coliseum.

Guard Taz Sherman leads WVU in scoring with 19.0 points per game. Fellow guard Sean McNeil (13.0 ppg) and forward Jalen Bridges (10.2) also average double figures in scoring through five games.

EKU also features a trio of players who average 10 points per game or more. Sophomore forward Michael Moreno leads the team in scoring (13.3 ppg) and rebounding (8.0 rpg).

Head coach Bob Huggins says this matchup, along with the rest of West Virginia’s nonconference games, are important. Each game will serve as an opportunity to bolster — or at the very least, not harm — the team’s NCAA Tournament resume.

