The college basketball season is finally here. A long offseason has led to the start of the 2022-23 regular season. West Virginia begins its quest for a bounce-back season at home Monday evening against Mount St. Mary’s.

Here’s everything you need to know about WVU’s season opener:

WVU men’s hoops vs. Mount St. Mary’s game information

West Virginia vs. Mount St. Mary’s matchup preview

Since last season’s end, Bob Huggins has re-made his roster, a former player has returned to where his college career began, and oh, by the way, Huggins was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

An eventful offseason has been positive for the program. Huggins has had glowing reviews of his players at times in the preseason, most noticeably being happy at shot attempts going into the basket, and praising the team’s “competitive” mentality.

West Virginia has played in front of fans twice in recent weeks, once during the annual Gold-Blue Debut, and then on Oct. 28 in a charity exhibition versus Bowling Green.

Both teams finished last season under .500. West Virginia played to a 16-17 record through its final game in the Big 12 Championship tournament. The Mount finished with a 14-16 record after making it to the Northeast Conference semifinals.

Mount St. Mary’s is now a member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The Mount was picked to finish 10th out of 11 teams in its new league’s preseason poll.

West Virginia is without eight of its ten best scorers from a year ago. Only Kedrian Johnson (5.3 ppg), and Seth Wilson (1.9 ppg) returned from that group.

Emmitt Matthews Jr., Erik Stevenson, Jimmy Bell Jr., and Josiah Harris are among the newcomers who are expected to play big roles for Huggins this year.

Senior guard Jalen Benjamin (13.3 ppg) is Mount St. Mary’s top returning scorer, and is a Third Team Preseason All-MAAC selection.

This is the fourth time that WVU and Mount St. Mary’s have met in a season opener. The three previous times came to start the 2006-07, 2013-14, and 2016-17 seasons.