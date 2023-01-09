MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dawn Plitzuweit’s West Virginia women’s basketball team will aim for a second-straight win as the Mountaineers welcome TCU into the Coliseum Tuesday night.

WVU swept all three meetings against the Horned Frogs last year, including a victory over TCU in the first round of the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament.

West Virginia (10-4, 1-2 Big 12) is coming off a seven-point win over Kansas State Saturday. During that game, the trio of JJ Quinerly (22), Jayla Heminway (20), and Kylee Blacksten (20) all tallied at least 20 points, marking the first time that has happened for WVU in nearly four years.

The win was Coach P’s first over a conference foe. It also continued the learning process for her team in her first year in charge of the Mountaineers.

“What we’ve had a chance to do is keep learning in each of our games so far,” Plitzuweit said following the win over K-State. “We call it stacking. We’re stacking some different skills together. I thought we had a chance to do that.”

Another area where Plitzuwiet saw a better understanding from her group was knowing when and how to attack the basket. The Mountaineer offense bounced back in a big way in the Little Apple after faltering in the second half just a few days prior against Iowa State.

TCU (6-8, 0-3 Big 12) has struggled against opponents from major conferences this year. The Horned Frogs are winless against Power 5 teams and are 0-3 in true road games.

Among other things, the second half could be the deciding factor in Tuesday’s game. Both West Virginia and TCU have struggled after halftime in recent contests.

West Virginia has been tied or ahead on the scoreboard in all three Big 12 games this year. However, the Mountaineers are being outscored by an average of 15.67 points per game after halftime since league play began. WVU corrected some of those problems against Kansas State, which Plitzuweit hopes carries forward for the remainder of the season.

“I thought we showed some great resiliency,” Plitzuweit said. “We found ourselves in a spot in the third quarter when things weren’t going our way, and we battled back, I thought, throughout the last probably 10 to 12 minutes of that game and did a really good job. Our kids are understanding.”

Through three Big 12 contests, the Horned Frogs are being outscored by an average of five points before halftime, and by 8.3 points per game after the intermission.

Graduate student Tomi Taiwo paces TCU in scoring at 15 points per contest, the seventh-best scoring average in the Big 12.

Quinerly and fellow guard Madisen Smith are both among the top 15 scorers in the conference. Quinerly has scored at least 22 points in two of the last three games. Smith, on the other hand, has been held to just nine combined points over the last two contests.

While West Virginia remains one of the best defensive teams in the Big 12, Tuesday’s matchup will pit two of the lowest-scoring teams in the league against one another.

The Horned Frogs have struggled in a number of areas this season. TCU ranks last in the Big 12 in points per game, team shooting percentage, team free throw percentage, rebounds per game, and rebounding margin.

Tip-off between the Mountaineers and TCU is set for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.