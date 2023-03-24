Josiah Davis cheers as WVU makes a basket in game against #15 Auburn (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball guard Josiah Davis has signaled his intent to transfer after one season with the program.

The player made the announcement on Twitter Friday via a graphic created by On3.

Davis appeared in six games — the fewest of any player on the roster — for WVU last season as a true freshman. He netted five points against Penn on Nov. 18.

Though he’s a native of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, he does have connections to the Mountain State. He played prep basketball at Teays Valley Christian School in Putnam County.

Davis becomes the second Mountaineer to enter the transfer portal following a 19-15 season for WVU hoops. Forward Jamel King also announced his intent to transfer this week.