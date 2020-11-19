WVU men’s basketball’s season opener vs. Youngstown State postponed

WVU Basketball

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WVU forward Derek Culver embraces former AAU teammate and current YSU player Naz Bohannon.

15th-ranked West Virginia’s home opener against Youngstown State has been postponed.

The Penguins have paused all team activities for two weeks as the result of a development related to COVID-19. Coincidentally, the contest in Morgantown was scheduled for Dec. 2 — which is 13 days away.

WVU says both programs are hopeful that they can reschedule the game for a mutually agreeable date in December.

This is not the first schedule change the Mountaineers have had to face this season. WVU’s season opener in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota was originally slated to be against Texas A&M, but will now face Northern Iowa after the Aggies pulled out of the event. The new season opener will be played against UNI at the same time and date — Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories