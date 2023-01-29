MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fresh off its second win over a ranked team in 10 days, West Virginia will face — what else — another ranked team on Tuesday. This time, on the road.

Here’s everything you need to know about the contest.

WVU men’s basketball at No. 11 TCU game information

West Virginia at TCU matchup preview

It wasn’t that long ago that West Virginia and TCU played one another. The Horned Frogs came to Morgantown less than two weeks ago and left with a loss, as WVU secured its first Big 12 win of the year.

That matchup with TCU may have been just what the doctor ordered for West Virginia. Bob Huggins’ crew has seemingly always gotten the better of the Frogs. They did so once again, as the Mountaineers ended their five-game losing streak.

This time around, it’s nationally ranked TCU (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) that finds itself needing a win. Jamie Dixon’s team has lost four of its last seven, most recently falling in overtime to the 11th-place team in the SEC, Mississippi State. Additionally, leading scorer Mike Miles Jr. is hyperextended his right knee on Saturday, and appears questionable to play against Mountaineers Tuesday.

West Virginia (13-8, 2-6) enters Tuesday’s contest having won two straight games, and three of its last four. With its win Saturday over No. 15 Auburn, the Mountaineers have also won two of its last three contests played against nationally ranked teams. Kedrian Johnson and Jimmy Bell led the way, offensively, for WVU in the last meeting with the Horned Frogs.

Huggins and company aim for a second-straight road win over the Big 12 team, something it hasn’t done since Feb. 20-23, 2021, which also included a visit to Schollmaier Arena.

TCU’s spot in the rankings is likely to change come Monday’s release of the AP Top 25 poll.