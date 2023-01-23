MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia will look to get back in the win column on the road on Wednesday, as the Mountaineers make the long journey to Lubbock, Texas to take on Texas Tech.

Here’s everything you need to know.

WVU at Texas Tech men’s basketball game information

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

TV Channel: ESPNU

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: West Virginia leads 16-8 since 2005

Last meeting: Texas Tech defeated WVU 60-53 in Morgantown, West Virginia on Feb. 5, 2022

WVU at Texas Tech men’s basketball matchup preview

One of those games where you can say “Both teams need a win” going in.

Wednesday’s matchup between West Virginia (11-8, 1-6 Big 12) and Texas Tech (10-9, 0-7 Big 12) will pit the ninth- and tenth-place teams in the Big 12 Conference against one another.

West Virginia ended a five-game losing streak last week with a win over ranked TCU. Texas Tech, meanwhile, is mired in a seven-game losing streak and hasn’t secured a win since beating South Carolina State on Dec. 27. Mark Adams’ crew hasn’t beaten a power conference team since defeating Georgetown on Nov. 23.

Bob Huggins and company enter this mid-week contest coming off an eight-point loss against Texas over the weekend. Despite the game never getting out of hand, familiar problems led to a frustrating loss for Huggins’ crew.

Kedrian Johnson has scored 20 or more points in each of the last two games. WVU’s leading scorer Tre Mitchell has scored 12 or more points in six of the team’s seven conference games.

Senior forward Kevin Obanor leads Texas Tech with a 14.7 points per game scoring average. Obanor is one of three Red Raiders players averaging at least 12 points per game.

Texas Tech is being outscored by 9.6 points per game in Big 12 play. However, excluding a 34-point loss to Iowa State, the Red Raiders have lost the other six conference games they’ve played by an average of just 5.5 points. TTU has committed the second-most turnovers of any team in the Big 12.