WVU men’s hoops vs. Buffalo canceled

West Virginia men’s basketball has announced that its Dec. 29 clash with Buffalo has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Bulls’ program.

The Mountaineers were set to face the Bulls for the fifth time in program history, hoping to avenge their 2019 meeting in which Buffalo upset WVU in Morgantown to open the 2018-19 season. UB won in overtime, 99–94.

Seventh-ranked WVU is next on the court at No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday at 9 p.m. With the cancellation, it will have a 10-day break before hitting the road to face Oklahoma on Jan. 2.