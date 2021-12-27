WVU women’s basketball game vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore canceled

Mike Carey calls out to his team during WVU women’s basketball’s exhibition against WVU Tech on Oct. 28, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU women’s basketball’s upcoming game against Maryland-Eastern Shore has been canceled, according to a statement from the program.

That contest was supposed to be played Wednesday night, but was called off due to COVID-19 issues within the UMES program. The game will not be rescheduled.

Fans who purchased tickets for Wednesday’s contest can contact the Mountaineer Ticket Office to exchange those tickets to any remaining home game in 2021-22.

WVU will now turn its attention to Big 12 play, which begins with a two-game road trip. The Mountaineers will play at Iowa State on Sunday, Jan. 2, before traveling Lawrence to square off against Kansas on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Tip-off times are set for 4 p.m. ET and 7 p.m., respectively.