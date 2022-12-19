Madisen Smith #30 of WVU women’s basketball runs the point against Winthrop. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball is set to conclude its nonconference schedule this week, as it travels to West Palm Beach, Florida, from Dec. 20-21, for a pair of contests against Georgia and Miami (Ohio) in the 2022 West Palm Beach Invitational.

Both games will be played at Massimino Court on the campus of Keiser University in West Palm Beach. WVU opens the event on Tuesday, Dec. 20, against UGA at 2:30 p.m. ET, before wrapping up play on Wednesday, Dec. 21, against MOH at 12 p.m. Both matchups will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.

Additionally, this year’s West Palm Beach Invitational will be broadcast on FloHoops. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.

West Virginia (7-2) and Georgia meet for the first time on Tuesday. Georgia enters the West Palm Beach Invitational with a record of 10-2.

The Bulldogs have won each of their last two games, including a 66-55 last time out against Belmont on Dec. 17.

Diamond Battles leads the UGA scoring attack and is averaging 15.3 points per game. She also holds a team-high 43 assists. Battles is joined in double figures by Brittney Smith, who is averaging 11.6 points per game.

Javyn Nicholson paces Georgia on the glass, with 91 rebounds and an average of 7.6 per game.

Georgia’s roster also features former Mountaineer standout Kari Niblack, who has played in just one game this season. Niblack made her season debut against Mercer on Dec. 7, and tallied nine points, five rebounds, two steals and a block.

West Virginia and Miami (Ohio) also meet for the first time on Wednesday. Miami enters the West Palm Beach with a 4-6 record.

Last time out, the RedHawks suffered an 82-74 defeat to Oakland on Dec. 17.

MOH’s roster features three double-digit scorers, including two players who are averaging 17.6 points or better. Ivy Wolf is Miami (Ohio)’s leading scorer, with an 18.4 points per game average. She is joined in double figures by Maddi Cluse (17.6) and Peyton Scott (12.0).

Cluse also paces the squad in rebounding, with 86 boards and an average 8.6 per game.

Last time out, West Virginia suffered a 69-57 defeat to Penn State on Dec. 11, at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania.

West Virginia was led by sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, who tallied a game-high 16 points. She was joined in double figures by fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith (12) and senior guard Jayla Hemingway (11). Redshirt sophomore guard Kyah Watson paced the squad with seven rebounds at Penn State.

West Virginia has featured the same starting lineup (Smith, Quinerly, Hemingway, Watson and junior forward Kylee Blacksten) for all nine games this season. Additionally, fifth-year senior guard Danni Nichols has been the first player off the bench for WVU in a team-best four games.

West Virginia leads the Big 12 in scoring defense (50.8, No. 7 nationally), turnovers forced per game (23.9, No. 8 nationally), steals per game (11.9, No. 18 nationally) and turnover margin (+9.89, No. 4 nationally).

Smith ranks in the top 10 in the conference in steals per game (2.22, No. 6), 3-pointers per game (2.33, No. 7), points per game (14.1, No. 8) and field goal percentage (39.7, No. 9).