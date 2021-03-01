WVU women’s basketball loses ground in AP Top 25

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After making a steady climb in the national rankings during the latter part of this season, WVU women’s basketball has taken a step back.

Following another 1-1 week, the Mountaineers have fallen to No. 20 in the AP Top 25, down two spots from a week ago.

WVU is in the midst of a series of four consecutive road games to wrap up the regular season. That span began with a loss at Iowa State and continued Saturday with a victory at Kansas. The Mountaineers return to play Wednesday at K-State, and then conclude the regular season Monday against No. 6 Baylor, which jumped one spot in the AP poll this week.

No. 1 Connecticut maintains its hold on the top spot, while Texas A&M surpassed North Carolina State in the No. 2 spot. No. 4 Stanford and No. 5 Louisville round out the top five in the latest ranking.