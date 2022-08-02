MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons announced the nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season Tuesday.

This year’s nonconference slate features six home contests as well as an exhibition on Sunday, Oct. 30, against Fairmont State at the WVU Coliseum.

“Our young ladies have been working hard on and off the court throughout the course of this summer,” WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “Now, we are excited to announce the 2022-23 nonconference schedule, which allows us to play several early-season games in front of Mountaineer Nation.

“Scheduling is a difficult task each year, and this year was no exception. As we began in April, some of the schedule was already intact, and our staff has worked to finalize it over the past few months. We were able to further bolster the schedule with some high-quality opponents in our two tournaments, as well as by adding a true road game with a regional opponent in Penn State.”

The Mountaineers officially open the regular season on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. ET, when the team welcomes USC Upstate to Morgantown. The Spartans, who are coming off a 22-8 campaign in 2021-22 will kick off West Virginia’s first game under coach Plitzuweit. The following week, WVU plays host to Winthrop at the WVU Coliseum on Thursday, Nov. 17.

After West Virginia takes on Appalachian State on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Mountaineers travel to Cancun, Mexico, from Nov. 24-25, for a pair of contests at the 2022 Cancun Challenge, which will be held at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.

WVU opens the Cancun Challenge on Thursday, Nov. 24, against Central Michigan at 6:30 p.m., and will wrap up tournament play on Friday, Nov. 25, against nationally ranked NC State at 4 p.m. The Wolfpack finished last season with a record of 32-4 and made it to the Elite Eight in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

West Virginia returns to Morgantown on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to play host to NC Central, which begins a three-game homestand for the Mountaineers. WVU then welcomes Delaware State to Morgantown on Saturday, Dec. 3, before rounding out its home stretch against Robert Morris on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The Mountaineers conclude nonconference play with three games on the road, beginning with a Sunday, Dec. 11, contest against Penn State in University Park, Pennsylvania.

WVU closes the first half of the season from Dec. 20-21, as the team travels to West Palm Beach, Florida, for a pair of games at the 2022 West Palm Beach Invitational. Matchups and tip times for this year’s tournament in West Palm Beach will be announced prior to the start of the season.

Additional game times, television coverage and ticket information for WVU’s 2022-23 nonconference matchups will be released at a later date.