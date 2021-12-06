WVU women’s hoops returns home Tuesday vs. Charlotte

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In its first game at home since Nov. 21, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday, Dec. 7, as the Mountaineers play host to Charlotte.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Tuesday’s contest against the 49ers will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Andrew Caridi and Warren Baker on the call. The game also can be found on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WZST-FM, with Dan Zangrilli on the call. Live stats will be available on WVUsports.com.

Tuesday is Dollar Admission Night, with tickets available for only $1 at WVUGAME.com and the Coliseum Ticket Window. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a “holiday sweater” themed jersey towel inside the Gold & Blue Gates, and fans are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday sweaters to the game. Fans can enjoy half-price beverages from 6-7 p.m., for Weekday Happy Hour, available every weekday game this season.

West Virginia and Charlotte meet for the second time in the series on Tuesday. WVU’s game against Charlotte marks its first home game since Nov. 21, and its last until Dec. 29, when the Mountaineers square off against Maryland-Eastern Shore. Charlotte took the first and only meeting in the series on Nov. 27, 1999, winning, 52-50, in College Park, Maryland.

Charlotte is coming off a 79-57 home win over Gardner-Webb on Dec. 3. Forward Jhessyka Williams led the team with 15 points and tied for the lead in rebounding, with 10, to collect a double-double. Charlotte finished the game shooting 22-of-59 (37.3%) from the floor and made a trio of 3’s.

The 49ers have collected two straight wins dating back to Nov. 27, against St. John’s (82-64). Charlotte’s Nov. 28 contest vs. South Dakota State was canceled.

Prior to its win over St. John’s, the 49ers opened the season with a 63-45 win at Richmond on Nov. 9, but dropped the following four contests to North Carolina, Wake Forest, Delaware and then-No. 13 Iowa State.

Guard Octavia Jett-Wilson leads Charlotte’s scoring attack this season, with 127 points and an average of 18.1 per game. Fellow guard Mikayla Boykin is the other 49er averaging double figures this season at 10.6 points per game. Meanwhile, forward KeKe McKinney paces Charlotte on the glass, with 54 rebounds and an average of 7.7 per game.

West Virginia is coming off an 83-60 loss at No. 16/18 Kentucky on Dec. 1, at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, in the 2021 Big 12/SEC Challenge. Junior guard KK Deans led WVU’s scoring efforts in the game, with a team-high 20 points, to notch her first 20-point performance of the season. Junior forward Esmery Martinez tallied 14 points and hauled in a game-high 10 rebounds to notch her second double-double of the season.

WVU finished the game shooting 23-of-62 from the floor and made four 3’s. Additionally, West Virginia forced 19 turnovers from Kentucky and tallied seven steals in the game.

WVU is 107-19 in the month of December during the Mike Carey era. The Mountaineers have won at least four games in December each year during Carey’s tenure, including five or more 15 times and six or more eight times. Since the 2018-19 season, West Virginia is 21-5 in December, including 12-2 at home.

In accordance with the updated WVU policy effective Oct. 21, Mon. County Health Department and CDC guidelines, those who are not vaccinated will be expected to wear a mask properly above the nose while inside the WVU Coliseum with the exception of when eating and drinking.

As the Coliseum returns to normal operations, WVU strongly encourages all fans to be vaccinated. A COVID-19 vaccination is the single-most important and successful tool to protect fans from the virus and its many variants. Increased vaccination rates, coupled with proven preventative measures such as masks, physical distancing, self-symptom monitoring, COVID-19 testing and good personal hygiene (e.g. hand washing and hand sanitizer), are the proven tools fans can use to fight COVID-19 and the spread of the disease to others.

All fans should self-evaluate prior to the event or before arriving at the WVU Coliseum. Fans who might be sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and contact a physician.

The athletics department, in conjunction with the Mon. County Health Department, state and University officials will continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes to the WVU Coliseum protocols, if needed, based on current health conditions.