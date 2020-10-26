WVU women’s hoops to open Big 12 play Dec. 10 vs. Baylor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Oct. 26, 2020) – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, released the 2020-21 league schedule on Monday.

The Mountaineers are set to begin league play at home and finish the regular season on the road before traveling to the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship in Kansas City, Missouri.

West Virginia opens Big 12 play on Thursday, Dec. 10, as the team welcomes Baylor to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. WVU then embarks on its first conference road trip with a matchup against Oklahoma State on Friday, Dec. 18, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

After breaking for the holiday season, the Mountaineers return to conference play with a two-game road trip to Kansas. West Virginia opens with a road tilt against Kansas on Saturday, Jan. 2, in Lawrence, before traveling to Manhattan to take on Kansas State on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

WVU then returns to Morgantown for a pair of games against Texas and Texas Tech. The Mountaineers will square off against the Longhorns on Saturday, Jan. 9, and the Lady Raiders on Wednesday, Jan. 13. From there, the Mountaineers travel to Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Jan. 16, for a showdown with the Oklahoma Sooners.

After its quick road trip, West Virginia returns to the WVU Coliseum for two games. WVU will play K-State on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and Oklahoma State on Saturday, Jan. 23.

West Virginia hits the road for the fourth time in conference play this season from Jan. 27-30, as the team travels to Texas Tech and TCU. The Mountaineers are scheduled to begin the road trip on Wednesday, Jan. 27, against the Lady Raiders in Lubbock, followed by a matchup against the Horned Frogs on Saturday, Jan. 30, in Fort Worth.

WVU will then make a quick trip home to face Iowa State on Wednesday, Feb. 3, before returning to the Lone Star State to take on Texas in Austin on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The Mountaineers head back to town for a two-game homestand against Kansas and Oklahoma. WVU is scheduled to host the Jayhawks on Wednesday, Feb. 10, and the Sooners on Sunday, Feb. 14.

West Virginia is set to play two of its final three games of the regular season on the road. Following a trip to Waco, Texas, to face off against Baylor on Wednesday, Feb. 17, the Mountaineers return to the WVU Coliseum to close out their home season against TCU on Saturday, Feb. 24.

WVU finishes the regular season against Iowa State on Wednesday, Feb. 24, in Ames, Iowa, before heading to the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship in Kansas City.