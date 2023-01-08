MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Coming off the first Big 12 win of her WVU coaching career, Dawn Plitzuweit and her team return home to the friendly confines of the WVU Coliseum to take on conference foe TCU.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

TCU at WVU hoops game information

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Where to watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: West Virginia leads 19-5 since 1990

Last meeting: West Virginia won 68-48 on March 10, 2022, in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament

Texas Christian at West Virginia game preview

West Virginia and TCU each got off to an 0-2 start to Big 12 play, but after Saturday, the Horned Frogs remained the only team in the league to be winless in conference play.

The Mountaineers (10-4, 1-2 Big 12) earned their first Big 12 win of the year with a seven-point victory on the road at Kansas State. JJ Quinerly was one of three WVU players to score at least 20 points, marking the first time that has happened for the program in nearly four years.

Quinerly leads the Mountaineers in scoring with an average of 13.1 points per game. Madisen Smith is the only other WVU player averaging double figures in scoring this season.

The Horned Frogs (6-8, 0-3 Big 12) have not beaten a team from a Power 5 conference this season, and are 0-3 in true road games. Graduate student Tomi Taiwo paces TCU in scoring at 15 points per contest, the seventh-best scoring average in the Big 12.

Tuesday’s game is a matchup of the two lowest-scoring teams in the Big 12. TCU ranks last in the conference in points per game (61.6), team shooting percentage (38.5), team free throw percentage (64.1), rebounds per game (33), and rebounding margin (-4.8).

West Virginia continues to rank first in the league in turnover margin.