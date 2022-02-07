WVU’s Osabuohien ranks among nation’s best in advanced stat

West Virginia competes against K-State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on January 23, 2021. (Scott Weaver/K-State Athletics)

Mountaineer fans know Gabe Osabuohien is a star on defense. This week, a college basketball analytics website also ranks him among the best defensive players in the nation.

Basketball analytics website EvanMiya.com rates the fifth-year forward as the third-most impactful defender in the country. Osabuohien ranks third in Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating, which according to the site, is a “highly technical version of an adjusted plus-minus.” BPR takes advanced box-score metrics, play-by-play data and historical information into account to quantify how impactful a player is.

Unsurprisingly, several players from the Big 12 rank in the top 10 in the country in this metric, including Baylor’s Matthew Mayer, TCU’s Micah Peavy and Texas Tech’s Kevin McCullar. Former Mountaineer Oscar Tshiebwe also ranks fifth.

Osabuohien and the Mountaineers will try to snap their seven-game losing streak Tuesday night at home against Iowa State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.