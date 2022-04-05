MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU women’s basketball’s leading rebounder Esmery Martinez announced on Tuesday that she is entering the transfer portal.

Martinez was also the second-leading scorer, averaging 11.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game last season. She tallied 18 points and 11 boards in WVU’s final contest of the 2021-22 season, earning her 25th double-double of her career. That moved Martinez to No. 5 in program history in that category.

In her junior season, she totaled 327 points, 254 boards and 87 blocks.

Martinez becomes the third WVU women’s starter to enter the transfer portal in the offseason. KK Deans and Kari Niblack announced their departures this offseason.

The forward from the Dominican Republic said in part on Instagram, “I will always be a Mountaineer at heart and wish Mountaineer Nation nothing but success in the future.”

Longtime head coach of the program Mike Carey announced his retirement in March. Dawn Plitzuweit was announced as his successor last week.