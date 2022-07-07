Mountaineer Nation will be out in full force on Sept. 1.

WVU Athletics announced Thursday that its ticket allotment for the football team’s Backyard Brawl season opener at Heinz Field has officially sold out. Tickets are still available on the secondary market, including StubHub.

Fans can also contact Pitt’s ticket office for availability. The Panthers’ tickets will be available to the public starting Aug. 2.

Tickets for Mountaineer home games went on sale Wednesday. Mini-package and single-game tickets are still available for all six home games, as are tickets to WVU’s other five road games.