WVU has confirmed that catcher/infield Matt McCormick has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the program.

McCormick, a rising junior, batted .280 last season which was good for No. 2 on the team. He led WVU with 30 RBI and finished second in hits (52) and home runs (7). He started 49 of 51 games he played in as a sophomore.

In a shortened season as a freshman, he hit .364 which was also good for No. 2 on the team. He had three homers and 11 RBI.