WVU’s Cashin qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A WVU track and field assistant coach has qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. 

Amy Cashin, a former Mountaineer athlete and current volunteer assistant, qualified after posting a personal best 3,000m steeplechase time of 9:28.60 in Portland, Oregon. She will represent Australia at the Tokyo Games. 

Cashin previously held the WVU record in the steeplechase before Ceili McCabe broke it during her historic freshman season in the spring. Cashin competed for the Mountaineers from 2013-17, qualifying for the NCAA Championships in her final season. 

Olympic competition in the women’s steeplechase is set to begin Aug. 1 in Tokyo. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Mountaineer GameDay

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories