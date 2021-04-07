WVU’s Colin Braley named Region 5 Administrator of the Year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Colin Braley has been named the Region 5 Administrator of the Year, the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) announced Wednesday.

Braley is one of nine winners announced by the WCGA after a vote of the coaches in the region. He is WVU’s Assistant Director of Facilities & Operations and served as the tournament director for the 2021 Big 12 Gymnastics Championship, as well as the 2021 NCAA Morgantown Regional Championships.

“Colin is very deserving of this award and recognition,” Mountaineer coach Jason Butts said. “As tournament director of two gymnastics championship events, Colin went above and beyond all expectations in staging first-class competitions. Due to his efforts and hard work, student-athletes from numerous institutions were able to compete in a fun, exciting and competitive postseason environment; something that didn’t happen last year due to COVID-19. I am very appreciative and grateful for Colin and all of his hard work this season.”

In 2021, Braley went above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide a safe environment for gymnasts, judges, coaches and staff at all home meets. He also worked with WVU officials to enact procedures and policies for Mountaineer fans to return to the WVU Coliseum this season.

Braley joined the WVU Athletics Department in 2012. In addition to gymnastics, Braley manages game day operations for men’s soccer, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball and assists with football.

WCGA Administrator of the Year Honors

Region 1: Richard Dempsey, LSU

Region 2: Liz Darger, BYU and Stuart Halsall, Denver

Region 3: Michelle Bronner, New Hampshire and Darryl Conway, Michigan

Region 4: Chris Pohl, Arkansas

Region 5: Colin Braley, West Virginia

Region 6: Josh Hummel, California

Division II: Sandee Mott, Texas Woman’s

