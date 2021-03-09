WVU’s Culver, McBride earn AP All-Big 12 honors

The Associated Press has announced its Big 12 Conference player of the year honors and two Mountaineers are represented on the AP All-Big 12 teams.

Derek Culver was selected to the first team and Miles McBride to the second team. The duo earned that same recognition from the conference when it announced its accolades on Monday.

Baylor’s Jared Butler and Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham were unanimous selections to the AP All-Big 12 team. Texas Tech’s McClung and Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves round out the list with Culver.

Joining McBride on the second team — Andrew Jones (Texas), David McCormack (Kansas), Davion Mitchell (Baylor) and MaCio Teague (Baylor).

BU’s Scott Drew was named the coach of the year while Jared Butler was the player of the year. Cunningham earned the newcomer of the year honor.