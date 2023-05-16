MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Plenty of history has been made this WVU baseball season and by the end of this weekend, there could be a few more accomplishments added to the list.

The sixth-ranked Mountaineers hold the single-season program record in Big 12 wins (15) and home wins (18). Their 39 total victories match the most in a regular season with three left on the docket. That mark is also the most overall victories in the Randy Mazey era.

The skipper has now tallied 335 wins at the helm, which are the third-most in program history.

In a season full of history, all of this history was made within the last five days by #WVU baseball. #HailWV #MazeyBall pic.twitter.com/ALXuon322E — Gold and Blue Nation (@GoldAndBlueNtn) May 16, 2023

As West Virginia’s win total continues to rise, so does its spot among the country’s best teams. When the latest standings were released on Monday, WVU received its highest ranking (7) in two of the sport’s longest-standing polls, Baseball America and USA Today Coaches. The same can be said for a newer outlet’s Top 25, D1Baseball.com, which ranked the Mountaineers No. 6 in the country.

Another first is up for grabs at the end of this week as Mazey’s ball club travels to Austin, Texas to close out the regular season. The Mountaineers, picked to finish sixth in the Big 12’s preseason poll, have the opportunity to claim the program’s first-ever regular-season title.

While there are a number of different scenarios that can pay out this weekend, WVU is guaranteed a top-three finish in the league.

One win in the Lonestar State will give the Mountaineers at least a share of the Big 12 crown. The clearest path to securing the regular-season title outright is two victories over the Longhorns.

“It would mean something to me because it would mean something to the kids, the community, the University, and the state,” Mazey said over the weekend. “I would feel really good for the community of Morgantown and residents of West Virginia to hang their hats on something that has never been done before.”

The fan support has been just as special this season. The 2023 campaign saw the highest season attendance in program history at 59,984 and also the highest average attendance at 2,496.

No. 6 WVU and Texas close out the regular season Thursday-Saturday in Austin. Thursday and Friday are set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, while the finale will get underway at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. All games will be televised on the Longhorn Network.