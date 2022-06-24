MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Right-handed pitcher Bryce Amos announced his commitment to WVU baseball on Friday evening.

Amos, a Shadyside, Ohio, native missed his junior season due to a finger injury, but his senior year saw quite a few gems.

He tossed the first no-hitter of his career in early May. He struck out 14 in the win over Monroe Central. He went on to accomplish the feat in three consecutive starts. The third no-hitter powered Shadyside to a Division IV Eastern District sectional co-championship.

He also pitched for Team Ohio in the All-Star game earlier this month.

Amos originally signed with Tulane back in November. He becomes the third pitcher in a week to commit to Randy Mazey’s program, joining transfers Grant Siegel and Blaine Traxel.