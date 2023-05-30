Former Mountaineer All-American offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste has reportedly found a new home in the NFL, though he is sticking in the same division that he has called home for the past four years.

According to reports from multiple outlets, including ProFootballTalk and CBS Sports, Cajuste, a former third-round draft pick by New England, is signing a deal with the Patriots’ top rival, the New York Jets, on Tuesday. Cajuste was released by the Patriots earlier this month.

New York has not officially announced the deal as of the time of publication.

Despite being selected by New England in 2019, the former Mountaineer did not make his first regular-season appearance for Bill Belichick’s squad until 2021. Cajuste has appeared in a total of 17 games at the NFL level, making five starts.

The Florida native burst onto the scene in 2017. Just one year removed from a season-ending knee injury in the season-opener, Cajuste earned All-Bg 12 honors as a redshirt junior that season. He earned multiple All-America accolades a year later and was named Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year.