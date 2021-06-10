Zerwas collects academic honor

Junior setter Lacey Zerwas of the West Virginia University volleyball team was named to the 2021 Academic All-District 2 Volleyball First Team, as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Thursday.

The honor is the first of Zerwas’ career, while she becomes the 11th Mountaineer to garner the award since 2000 and 18th all-time.

A Phoenix, Arizona, native, Zerwas now advances to the CoSIDA Academic All-America National ballot, where first-, second- and third-team All-America honors will be selected in the coming weeks, with the announcement scheduled for July.

Zerwas has played in 79 career matches for the Mountaineers, including 290 career sets through three seasons with the squad. She paced the team with 837 assists in 2020-21, while she also notched 10 service aces and 32 kills. Zerwas boasts 2,834 career assists, which ranks No. 8 all-time in program history.

A two-time team captain, Zerwas ranked inside the top five in the Big 12 Conference in assists per set and total assists last season. She has recorded 21 double-doubles in her career and eclipsed 500 career digs and 2,000 career assists in 2020-21.

She also was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and the Academic All-Big 12 First Team this year.

A 2021 recipient of the Big 12 Conference’s Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, Zerwas has a cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of 4.0 in management. She also has been honored as a member of the President’s List, Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and the Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll.

