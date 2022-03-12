Fifth-year Ana Zortea’s top-five finish led the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming teams during the second night of competition at the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) National Invitational Championships, at the Beacon Health Aquatic Center, in Elkhart, Indiana on Friday.

“We had a really great evening of racing tonight. Each member contributed to our outcome,” Mountaineer Associate Head Coach Liz Iliff said. “It was great to see Ana Zortea finish her career in the 100 back this evening in style. Justin Heimes added to an impressive weekend by making it to the finals, in the 100 back as well. We are looking to tomorrow to finish strong with some of our best events.”

The night opened with the 200 medley relay. The women’s team of Zortea, juniors Tatum Peyerl, Harna Minezawa and Jacqueline McCutchan combined to finish in ninth place with a time of 1:41.68. The men’s team, comprised of freshmen Jake Young and Reilly Keaney, junior Jonathan Bennett and freshman Conner McBeth touched with a time of 1:34.67, to finish 25th, respectively.

Next up, came the 400-yard IM as sophomore William Mullen represented WVU in the consolation final, finishing with a time of 4:03.54 (19th). Following the 400 IM, sophomore David Snider took 14th-place in the men’s 100 fly freestyle, touching with a time of 48.08. Additionally, freshman Zhenya Ingram participated in the 100 fly finals (18th – 48.52).

Sophomore Abby Reardon was the lone Mountaineer in the 200 free finals. Reardon swam a 1:49.30, good for 16th place.

In the final event of the evening, the Mountaineers had two top-ten finishes in the 100 back finals. Zortea’s led the way with a fifth-place finish, touching in 54.05, while sophomore Justin Heimes swam a 48.02, good for sixth-place.

The Mountaineers return to competition on Saturday, March 12, for the final day of action at the CSCAA NIC. Saturday’s prelims are set to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET at the Beacon Health Aquatic Center, while finals action will commence at 6 p.m. ET

