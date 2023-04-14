PETERSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Funding to build a lighted helipad near the Dolly Sods Wilderness, Seneca Rocks area was donated by the Grant County Bank on Friday. Land for the helipad was donated by the North Fork Ruritan Club.

Mikayla Goldizen, North Fork Ruritan Club Secretary, said, “we believe the helipad would make it easier and safer for ambulances and helicopters to transport injured patients in our community.”

According to an Agency LMC release, “it will be situated near Dolly Sods Wilderness area, Seneca Rocks, Harman’s Cottages, the Redman Trail, the North Mountain Trail, and Smoke Hole Caverns.”

Jordan Long, vice president of Seneca Rocks Volunteer Fire Department, said, “by having the lighted helipad, both the personnel on the ground and in the personnel in the air would be able to do their duties in a safer manner.”

The completed helipad will be 60 feet long by 60 feet wide.