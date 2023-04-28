Greater Clarksburg 10K Run 2023

The idea for the Greater Clarksburg 10K was founded in the fall of 1996 for the purpose of encouraging maximum participation in a fun, innovative and civic minded physical activity which promotes good health and overall wellness to the citizens and friends of North Central West Virginia, thereby, giving businesses, groups, government, families, and individual citizens the occasion to enhance their corporate and collaborative interest in an improved lifestyle.

This year’s race will take place on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

WBOY is proud to sponsor the event! In addition to competing, those who register for the race will also get a chance to win some of the $6,000 in prizes and will receive a complimentary massage. Visit the Greater Clarksburg race website to learn more about race options, route, prizes and more!