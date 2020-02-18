Fairmont Regional Medical Center to close permanently, citing financial losses

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Regional Medical Center will permanently close, according to an internal communication from CEO Robert Adcock that is being shared on Facebook.

According to the letter, the hospital will be sending out letters in the coming days to state and federal agencies and all FRMC employees to provide notice that the hospital will permanently close.

Adcock cited financial difficulties at the hospital and stated that plans to reorganize certain administrative functions and develop other revenue sources were not sufficient to stop financial losses at the hospital. Further, efforts to find a buyer or a new source of financing were unsuccessful, according to the letter.

The decision to close the hospital was made after all other reasonable options were considered, according to Adcock. The hospital is hosting employee forums on Tuesday, and as needed, to answer questions related to the announcement, the letter states.

A West Virginia University Health System spokesperson released a statement related to speculation that WVU Health System may have an interest in taking over FRMC.

“We’re aware of the situation and are monitoring it very closely. We’re certainly concerned about the implications this could have for the residents of Marion County, as well as the hospital’s employees. Our commitment is always to ensure West Virginians have access to critical healthcare services, and as a reminder, Marion County residents have quick access to many of our services at our Fairmont Gateway Clinic and Whitehall Medical including Urgent Care.” West Virginia University Health System Spokesperson

Mon Health System President and CEO David Goldberg has also released a statement on FRMC.

“We’re saddened to hear about the probable closure of Fairmont Regional Medical Center. We have a long history of collaboration with the hospital, clinicians, and citizens of Marion County. Mon Health System will continue to provide care, treatment, and programs to residents through our already established services. We’ve recently announced expansion of Mon Health services as part of our ongoing commitment to the community, adding to our cardiology, primary care, and soon-to-be women’s health services. We will continue to monitor the community needs and meet those needs through Mon Health and other collaborations. The most important part of any solution is to ensure that citizens [of] Greater Fairmont and its surrounding communities continue to have real choice in where they get their healthcare.” Mon Health System President and CEO David Goldberg

FRMC is owned by Alecto Healthcare, which closed down Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling in September 2019. As recently as August 2019, after the original announcement that OVMC would close, FRMC released a statement that it would not be closing.