Health Access holds vision clinic for low-income patients

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A local clinic is working with WVU to provide better vision care to those in need in Harrison County.

Health Access in Clarksburg held a vision clinic in collaboration with the WVU Eye Institute for low-income residents of the area.

Participants were able to get a vision screening and some were able to get low-cost glasses. Both the institute and clinic said good vision care is a big necessity in the area.

“It allows people to come in. Some of these people come in with visual acuities that they shouldn’t be driving a car or would not pass a drivers test, just because they can not afford a pair of glasses,” said Rebecca Coakley with the institute’s Appalachian Vision Outreach Program.

“It also gives them the opportunity to get very low-cost glasses. Those who have medicaid don’t have a benefit for glasses. Eyes just aren’t covered under Medicaid, so this is a gap, and as a free clinic, we try to fill those gaps,” said clinic director Jim Harris.

Health Access holds three vision clinics a year, and Harris said slots for the next clinic are already filling up.

