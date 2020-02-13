Sen. Capito speaks on decline of drug overdose deaths nationwide

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito spoke with 12 News about a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stating that overdose deaths in the United States fell by about 4 percent in 2018.

This decline in drug overdose deaths is the first since 1990.

The number of overdose deaths fell to 67,367 in 2018, which is a 4.1 percent decline from 2017, when there were 70,237 deaths, according to the CDC.

Despite this drop, Capito said that the number of overdoses is still too high. She said that working with other states, such as Ohio and New Hampshire, that are also feeling the effects of the opioid epidemic, has helped put more funding into substance abuse recovery.

“By working together with them across the aisle, we were able to sort of carve out some more money for those small population states that are more highly affected, so that it’s not just a formula funding by population where we would get not enough to really help us address our problems. And, this is translated into millions of dollars for the state, and I think it’s reflected in some of the statistics that we see. So, we work across the aisle on this quite a bit,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

Capito added that the opioid epidemic is a bipartisan issue across the country.