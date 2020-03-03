West Virginia Poison Center spreads awareness for national poison prevention

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Poison Center is looking to bring awareness and defuse myths about poisoning incidents ahead of National Poison Prevention Week.

To prepare for the prevention week, which is March 15 – 21, the center is taking each day to focus on the different reasons to contact the poison center.

On March 1, the first reason was that poisonings can happen to anyone, at any age, anywhere. The center said that more often than not, when people hear the words, “poison center” or “Mr. Yuk,” they tend to think of a child getting into household cleaning supplies. However, the center explained that even households who don’t have children are at risk for poisonings, such as a senior who accidentally took their spouse’s medicine or an employee who unintentionally splashed a chemical on their skin.

On March 2, the second reason was that anything can be a poison, especially if used in the wrong way, in the wrong amount or by the wrong person.

And on March 3, the third reason was that internet search gives an answer but the Poison Center gives the correct answer. The officials with center explained that when someone makes a call, they are met with specific recommendations from medical experts in poison information.

The West Virginia Poison Center handles calls about:

Accidental poisonings of children and adults

Drug overdoses

Bites and stings

Reactions to drugs and chemicals

Drug interactions

Hazardous material exposure

Poisonings from drugs of Abuse

According to the Center, help is only a phone call away. The number for the West Virginia Poison Center is 1 (800) 222-1222.

