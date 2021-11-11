9-year-old donates items to Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center on Veterans Day

Morgan Lambernedis (left) donates coats, jackets, hats, hygiene products and more to the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. She talks to Barbara Forsha, Director of the facility. (WBOY Image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In September, nine-year-old Morgan Lambernedis walked to raise money for Veterans.

On Veteran’s Day, she made a donation to the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg in the form of jackets, hats, shirts, hygiene products and more.

Morgan walked a total of 31 miles and was able to raise $2,075 from donations from the public and her parents.

Morgan Lambernedis donates coats, jackets, hats, hygiene products and more to the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. (WBOY Image)

Morgan shopped all of October, making sure to use all of the funds donated to her.

“I heard about the thing in Afghanistan, and I wanted to help,” said Morgan.

“Her act of kindness required her to identify a worldly event that touched her heart and made her think about how she could give back to those who have sacrificed,” said Barbara Foesha, Director of the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Morgan’s mom Jennifer said she couldn’t be more proud of her daughter.

“My father was drafted into the Cuban Missile Crisis, and our uncle Ben Portaro is a local legend. He was a WWII POW. So, it’s kind of like giving back to them. So, I couldn’t be more proud that she’s thinking of all these people who fought for us. I think it’s pretty awesome for a 9-year-old,” said Jennifer Lambernedis.