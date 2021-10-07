Healthcare Hero: Appalachian Life Enrichment and Counseling Services

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – This week’s Healthcare Hero’s focus is on mental health.

The workers at Appalachian Life Enrichment and Counseling Services offer a space for the needs of real people that are focused on living well.

The center offers in-person, online teletherapy, walk-and-talk therapy sessions, one on one coaching and group workshops.

In May, Owner Judith Black and her team held a ribbon-cutting for their new space on Fairmont Avenue.

They have several clinical therapists on hand for their services.

To find out how to book one visit here.