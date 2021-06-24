Healthcare Hero: Barbour County nurse practitioner earns statewide recognition

BELINGTON, W.Va. – A nurse in Barbour County has earned recognition as one of the best nurses in the state.

Joyce Wilson, a nurse practitioner with the Barbour County Health Association, was given the 2021 State Award for Excellence by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Wilson sees patients both in the Belington BCHA clinic and at the clinic at Philip Barbour High School.

She also continues to make house calls to patients who may have a difficult time travelling to are unable to see her at either clinic.

Wilson said working as a nurse allows her to make connection with patients that mean a lot for them and their care.

“You are listening to the patient, you are involving the family, you are getting to know them and building up a trust relationship,” said Wilson.

Only one person in each state is given the award in each year.