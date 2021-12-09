Healthcare Hero: Brittany Gregory

Brittany Gregory, a nurse practitioner at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, is this week’s Healthcare Hero. (WBOY Image)

WESTON, W.Va. — This week’s Healthcare Hero is Brittany Gregory, a nurse practitioner at Mon Health’s Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.

Gregory’s first day at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital was March 1, 2020. Within two weeks, the pandemic came in and changed everything she anticipated and experienced in the very early stages of her career.

“I didn’t know what I was getting myself into initially, and then with COVID on top of it, it has been a wild ride,” she said.

Gregory’s tenure began in the emergency room, but she quickly moved into the inpatient ward. There, she was able to spend more time caring for patients, something that she said is the most meaningful part of her job.

“Working in a rural area and taking care of people that live in our communities has been wonderful. Getting to know them, getting to know their families, and trying to make an impact on their life to make them better so that they can get back to their normal, day-to-day activities,” Gregory said.

Despite being named a Healthcare Hero, Gregory modestly dismissed the title, saying it was all part of a day’s work.

“To me, it’s me coming to work and doing the things I was meant to do and trying to help [patients] as best as I can,” she said. “I wouldn’t consider myself a hero.”

