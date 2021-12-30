Healthcare Hero: DAISY Award winner Ellen Bryner

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital gave out their first DAISY® Award for Extraordinary Nurses on Dec. 21.

The DAISY® Award is an international award that was founded by the family of the late J. Patrick Barnes, who wanted to give back to all the nurses who provide extraordinary care.

Ellen Bryner was nominated for the work and attention she put in while caring for a COVID-19 patient while trying to get their oxygen levels back to normal.

Nurses can be nominated for The DAISY® Award by anyone who has been affected by their care.

She has been a nurse for 29 years and has been working at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital since 2016.

“COVID’s really taken it out of everybody though, this pandemic has taken its toll on the nursing profession for sure, but definitely has made us realize why we are in it. It’s absolutely an amazing award to receive, so I’m super excited about it,” said Ellen Bryner, Acute Care Registered Nurse.

The DAISY® Award is part of the DAISY® Program that recognizes the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.