Healthcare Hero: Erin Woodford

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — On Thursday, registered nurse Erin Woodford became the first recipient of the DAISY Award at the Louis Johnson VA Medical Center. The DAISY award is an international award adopted by hospitals around the world to recognize nurses who go above and beyond in their everyday work. This month was the first time the VA hospital honored nurses with the award.

“She demonstrated exemplary care to a veteran, and went above and beyond by taking care of him in his time of need and making sure he was clean and well provided for.” – Freda osei, nurse executive

Woodford received a number of prizes for winning the award.

Woodford was one of eleven nurses around the hospital nominated for the award. Nurses can be nominated by colleagues, patients, or families, with the winner chosen from a committee at the hospital.

Woodford was selected as the winner for her recent work with a veteran not under her care. While the patient was waiting for a podiatry appointment, Woodford recognized that he needed other assistance. Despite the patient not being hers, she took matters into her own hands, solving the issue, and getting the patient on his way to his appointment.

In shock from her surprise recognition, Woodford put her credit onto her patients. She said that while there were natural hardships that came with being a nurse, the interactions, especially those of gratitude after the fact, from patients made her job a lot easier.

“To see how much you can touch their lives, it’s pretty amazing,” said Woodford. “It makes every minute, every hard part of my job — it makes it all worth it.”

The hospital will continue to recognize extraordinary nurses with the DAISY Award every other month. The next honoree will be named in September.

To learn more about the DAISY Foundation and the award, click here.

To nominate a nurse at the Louis Johnson VA Hospital for the DAISY Award, click here.