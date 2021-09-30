Healthcare Hero: Jennifer Carr

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – This week’s healthcare hero is Jennifer Carr, an Employee Health Coordinator for Mon Health Systems.

Carr has been with Mon Health for about a year. Her main role is coordinating covid vaccinations for those who want them. She works with the vaccines from start to finish by bringing them in, scheduling and administering them.

She’s been in healthcare for almost 30 years. Before she came to Mon Health, she was a military army nurse.

Carr described her day at work in just one word: BUSY. But the other healthcare workers keep her coming back.

“The ones that are at the bedside taking care of the patients, day in day out, the nurses and the doctors that come through and the ones that are there at the bedside, I’m here to help keep them healthy and safe so they can continue to help care for the patients and the community,” Carr said. “Being here to help support the staff that does so many wonderful things and being able to support such a wonderful community … I didn’t grow up here in Morgantown, but I’m raising my family here and it’s great to be part of the community.”

Carr also added how nice it is to be a part of an organization that truly cares.