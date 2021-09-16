Healthcare Hero: Laura Mileto

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – As Fairmont Regional Medical Center was shutting its operation in 2020, Laura Mileto was one of the employees hanging around to help however she could, even with cleaning the building.

Admittedly, it was not easy, Mileto said. But, neither is her job as a clinical preceptor, so she was used to hard work.

Mileto

When we have new employees, I usually help with the onboarding process. I get them oriented, get them hooked up with somebody else that’s in their job class. And then, as we have grown, I make sure everybody is up to date on all their education, any kind of changes that are going on, any kind of certifications that they need, I make sure all that’s complete. Laura Mileto – Clinical Preceptor, Fairmont Medical Center

“A lot” of excel spreadsheets and “great staff” make her job easier, Mileto said. Plus the fact that she loves working in the medical field.

She started at Fairmont Medical in 2004, helped it closed down. And then, as soon as she heard WVU Medicine was taking over the hospital and hiring, she threw her hat back into the ring.

“I applied for, you know, a couple of different positions,” Mileto said. “This was my top choice and when I got hired on, I met with our director immediately, and we hit the ground running and within a few weeks, we were open.”

When Mileto met with the director, she became involved in hiring and planning out the future of the new hospital.

She helped to get the “great staff” in place that now keeps Fairmont Medical Center running.

Mileto (left) talking to a colleague

“We, kind of, got the pick of the litter here,” she said. “We had — it’s kind of like a little yours, mine and ours. We had some from the old Fairmont, some from Ruby. And then, some people who didn’t work at either place and we were lucky enough to get to handpick all of that to create our environment here.”

The new environment at the hospital would not be as it is if not for Mileto’s hard work, dedication and passion.

However, if you ask her if she’s a hero, she’ll say no.

“I feel like what I do is a calling,” Mileto said. “You’re not in this business to have a job or have praise from other people. It’s just what we do.”

And what she does is have a self-described “unique role”, which allows her to be involved in many different things to keep the hospital running.

“I’m lucky enough to be on the leadership team, but I’m also hands-on with the patients and helping our staff learn you know their job roles and their duties, so I get every day is a different day,” Mileto said. “Every day, it’s something new and it keeps everything fresh.”

Fairmont Medical Center

Every week, she said, they are adding something new such as a new office or service for patients.

There’s a “nice drawn-out plan” for the next five years at the hospital, and Mileto said she’s excited about it.

For Mileto, the growth of the hospital and its ability to take care of patients is all that matters. It’s not about self-aggrandizement for her.

“We just look forward to all of the growth,” Mileto said. “We’ve already doubled in size with our inpatient beds, and we’re just keeping up with all of the patient needs.”