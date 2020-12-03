Healthcare Heroes: Anthony Ours

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – WBOY’s latest Healthcare Hero is from Marion County.

Anthony Ours is with the Marion County Health Department, where he works as a peer recovery coach.

He explained that such coaches are in long-term recovery from addiction, and they help other people fighting addiction see what life can look like beyond it.

The program he is involved with responds to non-fatal overdoses and offers help to people who want it.

Ours said his experiences resonate with other people in their own challenges.

“It’s a very rewarding job, and I’m born and raised in Fairmont. So, I know a lot of the addicted population around here. And so, for them, like, I have people come up to me all the time. They’re like, ‘Dude, don’t take this the wrong way, but if you can do it, then so can I.’ And, I’m like, ‘No, you absolutely can.’ And, that’s basically why, I, I don’t know, I love what I do,” said Ours.

Ours said work is underway to establish such drug recovery programs across the state.