Healthcare Heroes: Carla Satterfield

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – This week’s healthcare Hero comes from Fairmont.

Carla Satterfield is a registered nurse at Pleasant Acres Christian Haven, and she has been in nursing since the late 1960s.

Satterfield said she enjoys working with older patients, and said it is a rewarding experience for her.

She also added that taking care of such a population during the pandemic has its own challenges.

“I think it’s really hard for this age group because they have dementia, most of them, and they don’t understand why their loved ones aren’t coming to see them. I’ve seen a few of them burst out in tears. We would take them to the door and let them see them, and, uh, some of them would just burst out crying when they see them. They know they’re not here, but they don’t understand why they’re not here, so it is pretty hard on them,” said Satterfield.



Satterfield said being a Healthcare Hero means a lot to her and is something she is proud of.